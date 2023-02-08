Starbucks reveals its most romantic locations in Canada

While high-end restaurants and swanky cocktail bars might be the first things that come to mind when you’re planning a romantic date spot, sometimes a low-key destination can also come in handy depending on the situation.

If you’ve been in the dating game a while or even make a point to head out on regular outings with your sweetheart, chances are you’ve made it to a coffee shop, and potentially, you might have ended up at Starbucks.

The multinational chain of coffeehouses urges folks to think of some of its most romantic locations when it comes to first-date inspiration.

Here are the most romantic Starbucks locations in Canada, according to Starbucks itself.

Starbucks George Wright Boulevard , Picton, ON

“If you happen to be enjoying the sandy shores of the County, this store located at 23 George Wright, Picton, Ontario, has an airy, bright, and open café, the perfect spot to sip your favourite beverages on a midday meetup.”

“For those who prefer an active date taking in the great outdoors, this store is located at the base of Grouse Mountain. You can trek up the Grouse Grind and then cool down with a refreshing cold brew.”

Victoria Harbour Starbucks , Victoria, BC

“Located in a beautiful, waterfront heritage building, this store offers ocean views and easy access to the historic downtown center for a post-coffee stroll.”

Starbucks King and Bathurst , Toronto, ON

“A touch sleeker than your average store, this Starbucks location has plenty of comfy seating and a spacious design, so you settle down for a long, intimate coffee chat and get to know your date.”