Teenager arrested after weekend murder in Vancouver's Crab Park

The Vancouver Police Department says a second suspect has now been arrested after someone was murdered in Crab Park on the weekend.

VPD officers were called to Crab Park around 10:20 am on May 7 after a man was apparently assaulted by two people.

Eric Kim, 26, was charged with second-degree murder on May 8. Then, police announced that on May 9, 18-year-old David Bentil was charged with second-degree murder.

VPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.

On Saturday, May 7, there was a heavy police presence in Crab Park as the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed to Daily Hive that they were investigating a serious incident.

Then, VPD announced they were investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2022 after one man was killed.

In a release, Constable Tania Visintin said that VPD officers were called to the park following reports of an assault.

A 45-year-old Vancouver resident, Andrew Wadden, was found by police with life-threatening injuries in Crab Park.

“Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Services and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service, Wadden died at the scene,” said Visintin.

Crab Park was blocked off with police tape and, at one point, vehicles were unable to access the area via Waterfront Road as multiple police vehicles lined the street.

After an encampment was cleared from Oppenheimer Park in Strathcona, where more than 300 people were staying, Crab Park has had a number of people experiencing homelessness living in the park.

A rep for the city told Daily Hive “The Board of Parks and Recreation is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Andrew Wadden. As the VPD investigation is still ongoing, we cannot comment further on the matter, but we are engaged in the necessary conversations and are working with partner organizations to ensure the well-being of those sheltering in the park, and the wider community, is being addressed.”

The total number of people in the park fluctuates, but the most recent count estimates that there are around 50 to 55 people currently sheltering in the park.

