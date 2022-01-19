COVID-19 isolation period reduced to five days for unvaccinated: BC CDC

Guidance around isolation after contracting COVID-19 has been adjusted by the BC CDC.

The guidance now suggests that anyone who contracts COVID-19 should isolate for at least five days from the point that symptoms begin. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Prior to this adjustment, the recommended isolation period was listed at 10 days.

BC CDC’s guidance was updated on January 18, and there are a few other things they advise for anyone who contracts COVID-19.

For those who have mild symptoms, the BC CDC recommends staying home until you feel “well enough to return to your regular activities.” Mild symptoms are defined as symptoms that can be managed at home.

They also advise that people avoid non-essential high-risk settings like long-term care facilities, and individuals who are immunocompromised or at risk for severe illness for 10 days after symptoms start.

The BC CDC outlines three primary conditions to meet before isolation can end which includes:

At least five days since symptoms started, or from test date if you did not have symptoms (whichever is longer)

Fever has resolved for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen

Symptoms have improved

“You should avoid higher risk settings, such as long term care facilities and gatherings, for another five days after ending isolation,” reads a statement from the BC CDC.

Testing is most needed for people who have symptoms of COVID-19 who are at risk of more severe disease and eligible for treatment or who live or work in high-risk settings. If you are unsure about your symptoms, use the Self-Assessment Tool: https://t.co/udoQ5SttIw pic.twitter.com/wQ58te9SFx — BC Centre for Disease Control (@CDCofBC) January 19, 2022

They also recommend that those who continue to experience symptoms also continue to isolate.

“Presence of mild symptoms does not necessarily mean that you are contagious after five days. It can take longer to completely recover from the illness.”

The BC CDC adds that most people recover within two weeks, but that people with more severe symptoms can take 12 weeks or more to feel entirely better.