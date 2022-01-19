UBC hospital patient in urgent need of medication goes missing

A UBC hospital patient who is in urgent need of medication has gone missing, according to University RCMP.

Bailey Torbica walked away from UBC hospital around 8:40 pm on Tuesday, January 19.

Despite “significant efforts,” Torbica has not been able to be located.

The 24-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5’4″ tall, weighing 49 kg with a slim build, and medium-length brown and red hair.

“We are very concerned for Bailey’s wellbeing as she requires medication she has been without,” RCMP Sergeant Janelle Shoihet said in a statement.

“We are asking everyone to take a good look at the distinctive bag she was last seen carrying, her face and clothing description. If you see her, please stay with her and immediately call police.”

Torbica was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a white sweater, dark blue and black jeans, black shoes, and a dark-coloured bag with a floral design that can be seen in the picture below.

Anyone with information about Torbica’s whereabouts can call University RCMP at 604-224-1322.