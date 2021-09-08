BC health officials announce more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 814 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 171,564.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,550 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 261 individuals are currently hospitalized, 129 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 241 new cases, 1,601 total active cases

241 new cases, 1,601 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 135 new cases, 939 total active cases

135 new cases, 939 total active cases Interior Health: 272 new cases, 1,793 total active cases

272 new cases, 1,793 total active cases Northern Health: 72 new cases, 721 total active cases

72 new cases, 721 total active cases Island Health: 90 new cases, 485 total active cases

90 new cases, 485 total active cases Outside of Canada: Four new cases, 11 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, leaving a total of 1,842 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 31 and September 6, people not vaccinated accounted for 77.8% of cases, and between August 24 and September 6, they accounted for 85.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (August 31 to September 6) – Total 4,691

Not vaccinated: 3,247 (69.2%)

3,247 (69.2%) Partially vaccinated: 403 (8.6%)

403 (8.6%) Fully vaccinated: 1,041 (22.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 24 to September 6) – Total 233

Not vaccinated: 184 (79.0%)

184 (79.0%) Partially vaccinated: 16 (6.9%)

16 (6.9%) Fully vaccinated: 33 (14.2%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (August 31 to September 6)



Not vaccinated: 244.4

244.4 Partially vaccinated: 108.3

108.3 Fully vaccinated: 30

To date, 85.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.7% have received their second dose.