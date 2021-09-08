BC health officials announce more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 814 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 171,564.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,550 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 261 individuals are currently hospitalized, 129 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- See also:
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 241 new cases, 1,601 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 135 new cases, 939 total active cases
- Interior Health: 272 new cases, 1,793 total active cases
- Northern Health: 72 new cases, 721 total active cases
- Island Health: 90 new cases, 485 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Four new cases, 11 total active cases
There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, leaving a total of 1,842 deaths in British Columbia.
Between August 31 and September 6, people not vaccinated accounted for 77.8% of cases, and between August 24 and September 6, they accounted for 85.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (August 31 to September 6) – Total 4,691
- Not vaccinated: 3,247 (69.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 403 (8.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,041 (22.2%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 24 to September 6) – Total 233
- Not vaccinated: 184 (79.0%)
- Partially vaccinated: 16 (6.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 33 (14.2%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population (August 31 to September 6)
- Not vaccinated: 244.4
- Partially vaccinated: 108.3
- Fully vaccinated: 30
To date, 85.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.7% have received their second dose.