BC health officials announce over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

BC health officials announced 2,425 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday following the Labour Day long weekend, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 170,750.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,465 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 255 individuals are currently hospitalized, 126 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 705 new cases, 1,530 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 368 new cases, 1,010 total active cases

Interior Health: 838 new cases, 1,714 total active cases

Northern Health: 312 new cases, 703 total active cases

Island Health: 202 new cases, 501 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,842 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 85.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.6% have received their second dose.

163,062 people who tested positive have now recovered.