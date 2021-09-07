NewsCoronavirus

BC health officials announce over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 7 2021, 4:27 pm
BC health officials announce over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (BC Government News/Flickr)

BC health officials announced 2,425 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday following the Labour Day long weekend, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 170,750.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,465 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 255 individuals are currently hospitalized, 126 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

  • Fraser Health: 705 new cases, 1,530 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 368 new cases, 1,010 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 838 new cases, 1,714 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 312 new cases, 703 total active cases
  • Island Health: 202 new cases, 501 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been 15 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,842 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 85.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.6% have received their second dose.

163,062 people who tested positive have now recovered.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT