BC reports 671 new COVID-19 cases heading into long weekend

BC health officials announced 671 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday prior to the Labour Day long weekend, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 168,325.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,872 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 215 individuals are currently hospitalized, 118 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 230 new cases, 1,689 total active cases

230 new cases, 1,689 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 78 new cases, 1,077 total active cases

78 new cases, 1,077 total active cases Interior Health: 230 new cases, 1,965 total active cases

230 new cases, 1,965 total active cases Northern Health: 89 new cases, 595 total active cases

89 new cases, 595 total active cases Island Health: 44 new cases, 539 total active cases

44 new cases, 539 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,827 deaths in British Columbia.

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,509,127 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 84.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.1% have received their second dose.