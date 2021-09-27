BC health officials report over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 2,239 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 184,780.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,098 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 303 individuals are currently hospitalized and 141 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 876 cases between Friday and Saturday, 657 between Saturday and Sunday, and 706 between Sunday and Monday. The provincial government adds that total numbers and new cases are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 857 new cases, 2,218 total active cases

857 new cases, 2,218 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 256 new cases, 843 total active cases

256 new cases, 843 total active cases Interior Health: 525 new cases, 1,159 total active cases

525 new cases, 1,159 total active cases Northern Health: 358 new cases, 1,165 total active cases

358 new cases, 1,165 total active cases Island Health: 230 new cases, 657 total active cases

230 new cases, 657 total active cases Outside of Canada: 13 new cases, 56 total active cases

There have been 18 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,940 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, three were in Fraser Health, five were in Interior Health, three were in Island Health, six were in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one was in Northern Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 16 to 22) – Total 4,543

Not vaccinated: 3,057 (67.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 351 (7.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,135 (25%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 9 to 22) – Total 436

Not vaccinated: 322 (73.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (8%)

Fully vaccinated: 79 (18.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 16 to 22)

Not vaccinated: 292.8

Partially vaccinated: 90.8

Fully vaccinated: 28.3

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

From September 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.3% of cases and from September 3 to 16, they accounted for 85% of hospitalizations.

To date, 87.7% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 80.5% have received their second dose.

176,354 people who tested positive have now recovered.