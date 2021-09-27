Bear spray, weapons, groping: "weekend chaos" for Vancouver Police

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has had yet another chaotic weekend, and we are getting details of what went down.

Unprovoked assaults and weapons calls were just some of the incidents made public.

The events span the entirety of the weekend, starting with an incident at a Tim Hortons early Friday morning.

Just after 4:30 am on Friday, a man walked into the Tim Hortons location near Davie and Hornby and ordered a donut.

While his order was being prepared, he pulled out a can of bear spray and sprayed the employee. He was arrested for assault with a weapon and mischief.

The same night at 6:15 pm, an 82-year-old Asian woman was shoved from behind, near East King Edward Avenue and Fraser Street, while walking to the bus stop. The suspect, a 33-year-old to whom the victim had no connection, was arrested with assault charges recommended to Crown counsel. The victim is suffering from a sore arm, and the VPD Hate Crimes investigator is reviewing this case.

“These unprovoked assaults are extremely concerning,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

#VPDNews: In a chaotic weekend, #VPD officers were kept busy responding to several in-progress and priority calls, including a number of unprovoked assaults, and serious incidents involving weapons. https://t.co/geMSxeebHK pic.twitter.com/K00tfKMYJM — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 27, 2021

“No one deserves to be treated with such blatant disrespect as they are going about their lives.”

Three separate and serious incidents took place at Douglas Park over the weekend. Two of which took place Friday night around 9:30 pm.

Officers responded to a call involving a 15-year-old male, pointing what appeared to be a firearm at another youth. After his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of a knife, a baton, and an imitation handgun.

In another area of the park, officers were responding to a report of two men who also allegedly produced a handgun and demanded money from a 15-year-old victim. The suspects were able to take off before officers arrived, and the incident is still under investigation.

A few hours later and a few blocks away, officers responded to an incident involving a 16-year-old girl who was approached from behind and groped by a stranger. The suspect was not caught.

On September 26, officers found two men fighting near East Hastings and Columbia. Upon arrest, officers found that the 29-year-old aggressor was in possession of a loaded handgun.

“It’s safe to say, it was a very busy weekend,” added Constable Visintin.

