BC announces 743 new COVID-19 cases heading into weekend

BC health officials announced 743 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 182,541.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,979 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 319 individuals are currently hospitalized and 149 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 292 new cases, 2,029 total active cases

292 new cases, 2,029 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 111 new cases, 955 total active cases

111 new cases, 955 total active cases Interior Health: 177 new cases, 1,268 total active cases

177 new cases, 1,268 total active cases Northern Health: 106 new cases, 1,023 total active cases

106 new cases, 1,023 total active cases Island Health: 57 new cases, 660 total active cases

57 new cases, 660 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 44 total active cases

There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,922 in BC. That includes four deaths in Fraser Health, one death in Interior Health, one death in Northern Health, and one death in Island Health.

Past week cases (September 16 to 22) – Total 4,543

Not vaccinated: 3,057 (67.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 351 (7.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,135 (25%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 9 to 22) – Total 436

Not vaccinated: 322 (73.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (8%)

Fully vaccinated: 79 (18.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 16 to 22)

Not vaccinated: 292.8

Partially vaccinated: 90.8

Fully vaccinated: 28.3

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 80.0% have received their second dose.

174,281 people who tested positive have now recovered.