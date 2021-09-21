Dr. Henry says to get vaccinated even if you've had COVID-19

If you’ve had a COVID-19 infection and haven’t gotten vaccinated because of it, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suggests that is not the best course of action.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Henry said that she has received a lot of questions regarding people who have had COVID-19 infections, and if they still need to be vaccinated.

“The short answer is yes,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry said they conducted an analysis of the 170,000+ people in BC who have been infected by COVID-19, and the research suggests the antibody levels of those who have been infected are highly variable and differ from person to person.

The way people respond to the virus is inconsistent, she suggests.

She also referenced those who have long COVID, or people with prolonged symptoms. These people have sometimes been referred to as COVID long haulers.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the COVID-19 vaccines have a positive effect on people experiencing long COVID, diminishing the severity of their symptoms.

She added that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) also recommends those who have had COVID to get vaccinated anyway.

As of Monday, nearly 87% of British Columbians have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 80% are fully vaccinated.