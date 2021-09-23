BC announces 832 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

BC health officials announced 832 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 181,769.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,697 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 330 individuals are currently hospitalized, 148 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 377 new cases, 1,932 total active cases

377 new cases, 1,932 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 114 new cases, 909 total active cases

114 new cases, 909 total active cases Interior Health: 153 new cases, 1,181 total active cases

153 new cases, 1,181 total active cases Northern Health: 117 new cases, 977 total active cases

117 new cases, 977 total active cases Island Health: 71 new cases, 654 total active cases

71 new cases, 654 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 44 total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,915 in BC.

Past week cases (September 15 – 21) – Total 4,417

Not vaccinated: 2,996 (67.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 342 (7.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,079 (24.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 8 – September 21) – Total 437



Not vaccinated: 327 (74.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 34 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 76 (17.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 15-21)

Not vaccinated: 289

Partially vaccinated: 87.9

Fully vaccinated: 27

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 79.9% have received their second dose.

173,786 people who tested positive have now recovered.