BC announces 759 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

BC health officials announced 759 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 180,937.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,458 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 324 individuals are currently hospitalized, 157 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 214 new cases, 1,734 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 101 new cases, 877 total active cases

Interior Health: 233 new cases, 1,223 total active cases

Northern Health: 129 new cases, 943 total active cases

Island Health: 79 new cases, 636 total active cases

Outside of Canada: Three new cases, 45 total active cases

There have been 10 new COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,910 in BC. This includes seven in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Island Health.

Health officials have not yet shared an update on COVID-19 case data in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Case data from Tuesday’s update can be found below:

Past week cases (September 13 – 19) – Total 4,367

Not vaccinated: 2,982 (68.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 340 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,045 (23.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 6 – September 19) – Total 353



Not vaccinated: 279 (79%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 54 (15.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 9 – 15)

Not vaccinated: 290.3

Partially vaccinated: 87.2

Fully vaccinated: 26.3

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 33.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 79.5% have received their second dose.

172,624 people who tested positive have now recovered.