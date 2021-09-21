BC announces 525 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BC health officials announced 525 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 180,178.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,282 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 332 individuals are currently hospitalized, 155 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

178 new cases, 1,711 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 51 new cases, 822 total active cases

147 new cases, 1,167 total active cases Northern Health: 79 new cases, 921 total active cases

61 new cases, 619 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 42 total active cases

The Ministry of Health stresses that these numbers are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,900 deaths in British Columbia.

From September 13 to 19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases, and from September 6 to 19, they accounted for 84.7% of hospitalizations.

Health officials in BC also shared additional data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 13 – 19) – Total 4,367

Not vaccinated: 2,982 (68.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 340 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,045 (23.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 6 – September 19) – Total 353



Not vaccinated: 279 (79%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 54 (15.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 9 – 15)

Not vaccinated: 290.3

Partially vaccinated: 87.2

Fully vaccinated: 26.3

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 33.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 79.5% have received their second dose.

172,624 people who tested positive have now recovered.