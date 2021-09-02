BC health officials announce over 800 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 801 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 167,654.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,931 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 199 individuals are currently hospitalized, 116 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 267 new cases, 1,616 total active cases

267 new cases, 1,616 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 128 new cases, 1,102 total active cases

128 new cases, 1,102 total active cases Interior Health: 237 new cases, 2,112 total active cases

237 new cases, 2,112 total active cases Northern Health: 103 new cases, 553 total active cases

103 new cases, 553 total active cases Island Health: 66 new cases, 541 total active cases

66 new cases, 541 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,824 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 25 and 31, people not vaccinated accounted for 79% of cases, and between August 18 and 31, they accounted for 84% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (August 25 to 31) – Total 4,861

Not vaccinated: 3,345 (68.8%)

3,345 (68.8%) Partially vaccinated: 496 (10.2%)

496 (10.2%) Fully vaccinated: 1,020 (21%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 18 to 31) – Total 268

Not vaccinated: 203 (75.7%)

203 (75.7%) Partially vaccinated: 22 (8.2%)

22 (8.2%) Fully vaccinated: 43 (16%)

To date, 84.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 76.9% have received their second dose.