BC health officials announce nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 785 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 166,853.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 199 individuals are currently hospitalized, 112 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 246 new cases, 1,504 total active cases

246 new cases, 1,504 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 110 new cases, 1,042 total active cases

110 new cases, 1,042 total active cases Interior Health: 266 new cases, 2,299 total active cases

266 new cases, 2,299 total active cases Northern Health: 94 new cases, 483 total active cases

94 new cases, 483 total active cases Island Health: 69 new cases, 538 total active cases

69 new cases, 538 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,818 deaths in British Columbia.

158,900 people who tested positive have now recovered.

The full breakdown, including vaccination data, is expected to come later today.