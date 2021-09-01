BC health officials announce nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 785 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 166,853.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,873 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 199 individuals are currently hospitalized, 112 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 246 new cases, 1,504 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 110 new cases, 1,042 total active cases
- Interior Health: 266 new cases, 2,299 total active cases
- Northern Health: 94 new cases, 483 total active cases
- Island Health: 69 new cases, 538 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases
There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,818 deaths in British Columbia.
158,900 people who tested positive have now recovered.
The full breakdown, including vaccination data, is expected to come later today.