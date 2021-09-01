RCMP shut down a massive UBC frat party with hundreds of attendees (VIDEO)

Hundreds of back-to-school revellers had the plug pulled on their frat party at UBC on Sunday, August 29.

According to a press release from the University RCMP, they received calls to the fraternity village on Wesbrook Mall, which is steps away from the RCMP offices.

RCMP say that officers saw hundreds of students gathering both outdoors in the courtyard and indoors in multiple homes, violating COVID-19 related public health restrictions.

Currently, gatherings are restricted to 50 people. However, when officers responded, there were so many people that it was impossible for them to remain physically distanced and most were not wearing masks.

Constable Christina Martin of the University RCMP says that they want all students to feel welcome for a new school year, and they want to make sure that everyone’s as safe as possible. “We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders. We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy,” they said.

“I would like to echo what Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said from the very beginning, ‘We are all in this together,’ and ‘we must do our part,’” said Cst. Martin.

Officers issued $5,000 in fines for the event, which was even advertised on social media.

The University RCMP will work with UBC to make sure that both on- and off-campus events are able to comply with current public health orders in the future.