New COVID-19 cases in BC drop below 300 for third day in a row

British Columbia health officials announced 250 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 142,886.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 109 new cases in the Fraser Health region, nine in the Island Health region, 40 in the Interior Health region, and eight in the Northern Health region.

There are 3,580 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 296 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 97 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

See also:

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,683 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 2,979,951 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 152,010 of which are second doses.

A total of 137,517 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.