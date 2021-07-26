Vancouver Pride-themed musical art installation encourages you to play

In honour of Vancouver Pride, Step With Me is an interactive Pride-themed art installation at the Bentall Centre that allows people to create music with their footsteps.

The piece was created by Tangible Interaction, a Vancouver-based art and design studio, in collaboration with local artists.

Tangible is dedicated to creating experiences “that inspire the here and now.”

It is one of seven of its kind being featured throughout the city as part of the Pride Art Walk.

Vancouver’s Pride celebration began last week and will continue through to the first week of August.

Make your own music on these steps at the Bentall complex! It’s one of several installations for the Pride Art Walk. 🎹 “Step With Me” was made by @Tangibleint. @DowntownVan #VanPride pic.twitter.com/FFQVH1OFMp — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 26, 2021

Step With Me decorates the steps at Bentall Centre in pride colours, with large speakers that are connected to them. As you walk across the pressure of your feet, press the keys like a piano mixing different tones and sounds.

“At the end of the day, it does not matter who we are or what our preferences are,” reads a sign next to the installation.

“There is nothing like gathering in a setting where we can lose ourselves in the moment, where we can make music, dance, and be silly.”

You’ve likely spotted other works by Tangible around the city.

I made a thing with @tangibleint live now in @downtownvan at the Bentall Center. As soon as we turned it on these kids just came out of nowhere and stared running all over it! pic.twitter.com/M6NESXwtew — *checks notes* (@Delete_Forever_) July 20, 2021

You can find out more about the Vancouver Pride Art Walk here.

Major public space upgrades to the bear pit plaza on the Dunsmuir Street side of the Bentall Centre complex were also recently completed, including illuminated mushroom-shaped structures, new wooden platforms over the water feature for patio space, and canopy string lights.