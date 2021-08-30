BC reports over 1,850 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,853 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 165,413.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 176 individuals are currently hospitalized, 91 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 769 cases between Friday and Saturday, 581 between Saturday and Sunday, and 503 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 531 new cases, 1,371 total active cases

531 new cases, 1,371 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 295 new cases, 1,076 total active cases

295 new cases, 1,076 total active cases Interior Health: 707 new cases, 2,424 total active cases

707 new cases, 2,424 total active cases Northern Health: 142 new cases, 453 total active cases

142 new cases, 453 total active cases Island Health: 178 new cases, 587 total active cases

178 new cases, 587 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,814 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, one was in Fraser Health, two were in Island Health, one was in Northern Health, and three were in Interior Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (August 20-26) – Total 4,565

Not vaccinated: 3,255 (71.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 477 (10.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 833 (18.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 13-26) – Total 217

Not vaccinated: 172 (79.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 14 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 31 (14.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (August 20-26)

Not vaccinated: 208.3

Partially vaccinated: 111.1

Fully vaccinated: 26.2

From August 13 to 26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 81.7% of cases and 85.8% of hospitalizations.

To date, 84.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 76.4% have received their second dose.

157,419 people who tested positive have now recovered.