BC health officials to share updated COVID-19 epidemiological modelling tomorrow

Health officials are expected to give a presentation on epidemiological modelling of British Columbia’s COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix shared word of the conference on Monday. He was in the midst of an announcement regarding service in acute-care facilities in BC.

“We’ll be presenting modelling information, Dr. Henry and I, tomorrow in Victoria, with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Additional details, such as the time of the conference, are expected to be announced shortly.

The modelling presentation comes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the province. On Friday, a total of 867 new test-positive cases were announced, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 163,560.

There are currently 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 159 individuals are currently hospitalized, 84 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.