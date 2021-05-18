Those who received AstraZeneca for first vaccine dose will get to choose second

British Columbians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the form of AstraZeneca will have a choice for the vaccine they want to receive for their second dose, health officials confirmed this week.

“For people who’ve received the AstraZeneca vaccine… we will have more information to give everybody the information they need to make an informed choice about what they wish to receive for their second dose,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a press conference on Monday.

She added that by the first week of June, health officials expect to see research results “to help us further understand if there is the same or better protection from receiving AstraZeneca first, and then the Pfizer second.”

Henry made the comments the same day she reported that weekend COVID-19 cases in BC dropped below 500 for three days in a row.

As of Monday, 1,360 new test-positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the province since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 139,664.

There were 443 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 493 from Saturday to Sunday, and 424 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 291 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 861 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 36 new cases in the Island Health region, 126 new cases in the Interior Health region, and 47 new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also 14 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,648.

There are 5,021 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 350 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 132,841 individuals who tested positive have now recovered.