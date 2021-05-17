Weekend COVID-19 cases in BC drop below 500 three days in a row

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 1,360 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 139,664.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 443 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 493 from Saturday to Sunday, and 424 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 291 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 861 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 36 new cases in the Island Health region, 126 new cases in the Interior Health region, and 47 new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also 14 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,648.

There are 5,021 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 350 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 132,841 individuals who tested positive have now recovered.