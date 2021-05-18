Canada receiving largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment to date this week

Canada is receiving 4.5 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines this week, which is the country’s largest weekly shipment to date.

This week’s allotment is high because a Pfizer shipment was moved up to accommodate the May long weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday.

The increase in vaccine supply means many Canadians can enjoy a “one-dose summer” and a “two-dose fall,” Trudeau said. Increased vaccination means more Canadians will be able to enjoy outdoor and indoor gatherings or dine at a restaurant once restrictions permit.

“We’ll worry less. We’ll see each other more,” he said.

In June, Canada should receive 9 million doses of Pfizer.

In BC and Ontario, all adults 18 and up are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Trudeau thanked young people for waiting while their parents and grandparents got the shot first and encouraged them to book now that it’s their turn.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Canada is prioritizing its life sciences sector to become more competitive internationally. He announced the government would contribute nearly $200 million to build a vaccine production facility in Mississauga.

Once complete, the facility will be able to produce millions of mRNA vaccines per year.

Cases down from third wave peak

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said new daily cases across the country are down 25% from the peak of the third wave in mid-April.

Some areas of the country are still experiencing high transmission, but Tam reports seeing promising results from vaccination campaigns.

This week, Canada reported an average of 5,700 new cases and 43 deaths per day. Each day, on average, 3,600 COVID-19 patients received treatment in the hospital, including 1,300 in ICUs.