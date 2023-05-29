383 new student residence beds open at SFU Burnaby campus (PHOTOS)

With the recent completion of the Courtyard Residence at the Burnaby Mountain campus of Simon Fraser University (SFU), the post-secondary institution has increased its on-campus student housing capacity by nearly 20%.

The two-building residence, reaching up to 11 storeys in height, is located on University Drive West immediately north of the SFU Visitor Parkade.

The complex has a total of 369 student rooms, plus a new replacement space for The Simon, which is SFU’s short-term, hotel-like accommodations option for visitors.

The Simon’s existing 14 suites on the top floor of Shadbolt House Tower will be converted into student residences.

Altogether with the new-build and converted space, this increases SFU Burnaby’s on-campus student housing capacity to 383 beds in time for the new school year in September. The new building also provides a new main administration office for SFU Residence and Housing.

Courtyard Residence mainly contains single-occupancy rooms dedicated to first-year students, with private shared washrooms, a house lounge and kitchen, 24/7 front desk support, a laundry room, and multi-functional spaces. There is also an outdoor courtyard with swings, ping-pong tables, and gathering spaces.

Residents in the complex will be able to enjoy far-reaching views of Metro Vancouver and beyond. In particular, north-facing residents will have dramatic views of Burrard Inlet, Indian Arm, and the North Shore mountains.

“Affordable on-campus housing is a win-win for everyone because it decreases pressure on the rental housing market while enriching the university experience of our students,” said SFU President Joy Johnson.

“We are excited to welcome nearly 400 additional students to Burnaby campus with the completion of this building—and we look forward to continuing our expansion of campus housing in the years to come.”

Additionally, a new sensory garden is named after the former Madge Hogarth House, which provides a nod to the new residence being the site of SFU’s first student residence, which opened in 1965.

Courtyard Residence brings SFU Burnaby’s student housing capacity to over 2,450 beds. It marks the full completion of the second phase of SFU’s five-phase student housing expansion plan at the campus, which aims to expand student bed capacity to a total of 3,250 students by 2035. This is equivalent to 10% of the student population.

As part of the second phase, SFU Burnaby opened two new buildings with 482 new student beds in Spring 2021.

In 2022, it also opened a $26-million new dining hall to meet existing and future demand from the growing on-campus student residential population and completed 90 new rental homes for students and their families.

Courtyard Residence and the dining hall carried a total cost of $113 million, with the provincial government providing $73 million as part of its BC-wide strategy of providing post-secondary institutions with funding to build more student housing.