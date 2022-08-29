Open to everyone: 11 photos of SFU Burnaby's massive new dining hall

On-campus dining at Simon Fraser University’s (SFU) Burnaby campus has significantly expanded in capacity and reached a new level of calibre.

The newly completed Dining Commons at the western side of the campus within the student residence cluster is an expansion of the existing dining hall, providing students with new and improved food and beverage options, all within a restaurant-like setting — a clear departure from the standard cafeteria configuration.

Construction on the $26 million dining hub replacing surface parking first began in 2019, and it officially opened today.

The 24/7 operating hours throughout the fall and spring terms will greatly reduce the need for students to venture off-campus or even to other areas of campus. The Dining Commons is entirely open to everyone — from students who live in residences and are on a meal plan to non-residence students, staff, and all other visitors at posted meal rates.

The 28,000 sq ft expansion grows the dining hall’s capacity from 300 to 800 seats, with a variety of seating configurations — family-style tables, bistro, and bar seating — plus a large outdoor patio and mezzanine.

It features over 10 culinary stations, offering global cuisine focusing on local and seasonal ingredients, and plant-forward options. This includes a teppanyaki grill, sushi, wok cooking, made-to-order salads, and even soft-serve ice cream on demand.

Large skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to pour into the interior, which extensively uses wood materials for both finishings and furniture. It is intended to be a place for not only eating but also socializing and studying, with ample electrical outlets and free WiFi found across the space.

The Dining Commons is designed by local architectural firm Dialog and constructed to a LEED Gold green building standard.

“I can’t wait to see the new Dining Commons become a go-to destination for students to connect with each other, have a study session or simply enjoy a delicious meal,” said SFU president Joy Johnson.

Anne Kang, the BC minister of advanced education and skills training, added, “Investing in dining facilities and student housing is a great way we can support students so they can focus on their studies, doing what they came to school to do.”

The expansion of the dining hall is a key part of SFU’s strategy of introducing a significant new supply of on-campus student housing. Over five phases through 2035, the university intends to increase the Burnaby campus’ student housing capacity to 3,250 beds.

The first phase of student housing within two new buildings at a cost of $69 million reached completion in late Spring 2021. Both buildings provide a total of 482 additional beds.

The second phase of two additional buildings for a total of 369 beds will reach completion by late 2023.

Last year, after many construction delays, students at the Burnaby campus also gained a major new amenity, dining, socializing, and study space from the opening of the new Student Union Building.