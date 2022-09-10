Just in time for the new school year, Simon Fraser University (SFU) has opened two new buildings at its Burnaby Mountain campus that provide a unique type of student housing.

While the main student housing cluster is located on the west end of the campus, the latest student residence addition to the campus is located on the east side within the UniverCity neighbourhood.

The complex is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of East Campus Road and Highland Court — just northeast of the main bus loop.

All 90 rental homes are dedicated to SFU students with a spouse or common-law partner and/or children.

This includes a variety of studio units (258- 290 sq ft), one-bedroom units (409-430 sq ft), and two-bedroom units (511-598 sq ft).

As of the time of writing, SFU Residence and Housing notes that it still has some two-bedroom units available to students with family housing needs.

These homes are within four- and six-storey wood frame structures. There is a central courtyard and community space for kids, along with other amenities such as study rooms and secure bike storage.

The buildings carry green design features such as high thermal efficiency, and passive heating and cooling. The design firm is Local Practice Architecture & Design.

“We are thrilled to be opening these new residence halls and welcoming SFU students and their families to our SFU residence community,” said Zoe Woods, director of residence and housing for SFU, in a statement.

“These residence halls are ideal for couples and families as they have been designed with community connection in mind. We know these accommodations are in high demand and are proud to be offering housing that is dedicated to SFU students and their families. This is an important part of our ongoing commitment to expanding on-campus housing options.”

SFU is in the midst of rolling out a five-phase expansion of its student housing options at the Burnaby campus.

The first phase of student housing within two new buildings at a cost of $69 million reached completion in late Spring 2021. Both buildings provide a total of 482 additional beds.

The second phase of two additional buildings for a total of 369 beds will reach completion by late 2023.

Over five phases through 2035, the university intends to increase the Burnaby campus’ student housing capacity to 3,250 beds.

In late August 2022, SFU opened its $26-million Dining Commons — a 28,000 sq ft expansion of its dining hall to serve the growth of its on-campus population of students in residence. The Dining Commons is open to all students, staff, and the general public.