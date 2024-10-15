Female tourist punched, kicked in unprovoked Vancouver attack

A tourist to Vancouver was the victim of an unprovoked attack in the downtown core this past weekend.

In a release, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said the victim was a 35-year-old woman who was walking near the cruise ship terminal at Canada Place just before 9 am on Sunday.

VPD says she was assaulted by a stranger and was “repeatedly punched and kicked in the face.”

It added that she sustained multiple injuries that required medical attention in the hospital.

Police say that the suspect and victim were not known to each other, nor was there any prior interaction between the two before the assault took place.

Several people witnessed the incident, some of them calling 911 in response to the attack. The VPD is applauding the actions of bystanders.

“We’re thankful to the bystanders who called police so our officers could respond immediately and collect valuable evidence that led to the quick arrest of the suspect.”

Video of the suspect was obtained from the crime scene by patrol officers, which allowed the arrest of the suspect at a residential building near East Pender and Columbia Streets shortly after the attack.

“The suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 pm by a VPD canine officer and Police Service Dog,” VPD said.

VPD has also named the suspect as 40-year-old Massimo Rosario Falvo, who has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in relation to the Vancouver tourist attack and is currently in custody.