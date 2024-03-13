FoodNewsShoppingCuratedCanadaGrocery

Hilarious little things only Costco shoppers will understand

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
Mar 13 2024, 5:36 pm
dennizn/Shutterstock | Disney

Ah, Costco — what can’t you get there?

Even though increasing prices have made shopping a frustrating experience for Canadians, the membership-only big box giant has not lost its charm.

Whether it’s for the abundant food samples, the colossal multipacks of everyday essentials, the staple hot food items, or just good deals, Costco has developed a genuine fan base worldwide.

The chain’s paid membership model makes it all the more exclusive. Only those who regularly go to Costco understand why the shopping experience and vibes are nothing like your regular Walmart, Loblaws, Superstore, or Canadian Tire store — whether in a good or bad way.

First of all, the membership bragging rights are unmatched.

If you don’t have a membership, using your parents’ card is basically a right of passage.

Costco firsts are a big, big deal.

A grocery shopping date is sweet and intimate, but a food run to Costco? It’s way more official.

But even if you’re single, a Costco membership could change your life.

@brilliantlydumbCostco just changed my life♬ original sound – Brilliantlydumb

The samples are everything! 😍

Even when they’re weird.

These shopping trips are not for the faint-hearted, that’s for sure.

God forbid you go there on a weekend, when everybody and their grandma’s there.

And parking is a nightmare!

The post-shopping food court trip is one of the best parts of every store visit.

Those cheap and yummy hot dogs are no joke.

And the loss-leading rotisserie chicken? Delicious, nutritious, and affordable.

It has its own set of fans.

And it smells like a dream.

(Extra points if you make stock out of it!)

The food here is so legendary that people have named their pets after it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CostClowder (@shoomstagram)

Big things? Costco has them.

Seriously, there are massive items that have even made the news for how big they are.

The family-size multipacks are a real commitment.

And you end up buying SO. MUCH. STUFF.

(On a separate note, someone must stop Costco dads???)

You might go in to restock some toilet paper and come out with a second mortgage.

Filling up those carts is painfully easy, so giving yourself a little disciplinary talk in the car beforehand goes a long way.

You might be humbled at the exit regardless of how much you shop. 🤷‍♀️

In your opinion, is a Costco membership worth the money or is it overhyped? Share your thoughts with Daily Hive by responding to the poll below, leaving a comment, or emailing us at [email protected].

