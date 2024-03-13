Hilarious little things only Costco shoppers will understand

Ah, Costco — what can’t you get there?

Even though increasing prices have made shopping a frustrating experience for Canadians, the membership-only big box giant has not lost its charm.

Whether it’s for the abundant food samples, the colossal multipacks of everyday essentials, the staple hot food items, or just good deals, Costco has developed a genuine fan base worldwide.

The chain’s paid membership model makes it all the more exclusive. Only those who regularly go to Costco understand why the shopping experience and vibes are nothing like your regular Walmart, Loblaws, Superstore, or Canadian Tire store — whether in a good or bad way.

First of all, the membership bragging rights are unmatched.

Not to brag, but I’m a Costco Executive member. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) March 9, 2024

*flirts* yeah baby that’s right I do have that Costco Membership Card in my name. — Alex (@ferris1436) March 12, 2024

If you don’t have a membership, using your parents’ card is basically a right of passage.

Me walking into Costco with my mom’s membership card https://t.co/gmUyc75i9d — Peaches (@autumnblue47) June 23, 2019

Shout out my dad’s Costco card for the cheaper gas 🥴😂 — Tha Fay (@Tha_Fay2) March 8, 2022

i miss my mom [‘s costco membership] — joanna (@joannawang00) April 2, 2021

Me: I need a fake ID

My mom: what are you talking about you’re 22

Me: not a drivers license

My mom: ….

Me: a Costco membership card — Monica (@monicabubello) May 11, 2018

My grandma got my dad a Costco membership card!!!! I’ve never been!!! What a time to be alive — Sarah Whitehead (@_sarahwhitehead) April 23, 2016

Costco firsts are a big, big deal.

He’s about to go to Costco for the first time pic.twitter.com/KKQFpbBRRR — ⏳🐈SandStone Detective Vtuber🐈⌛️ (@SandStoneArtis1) March 10, 2024

Trying out a costco hotdog for the 1st time as a bday treat. pic.twitter.com/dtSE8X5QmQ — 💛Noticing Voxix🖤 (@Voxixthereal) March 6, 2024

Dad’s first time at Costco and I got him a member card pic.twitter.com/ppBc3usEEu — Shnnn (@shannzilla) October 3, 2022

A grocery shopping date is sweet and intimate, but a food run to Costco? It’s way more official.

First Costco run together (we’re basically married) 👫🏽 — Chaco (@J0SIAN) March 10, 2024

But even if you’re single, a Costco membership could change your life.

The samples are everything! 😍

Getting Costco samples is just adult trick or treating. — Ultimate Dad Jokes (and so much pun) (@MediocreJoker85) March 12, 2024

The performance I give pretending to have never tried trail mix to get an extra sample at Costco is Oscar-worthy — Adam (@adamgreattweet) March 10, 2024

My dad misses Costco so much he bought lobster dip and asked my mom to prepare some crackers to offer as samples — Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 20, 2020

I just purchased something at Costco after trying a sample out. I’ve been trying costco samples for yeaaarrsss and never bought anything. Fee like I’ve activated full Dad mode. — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 2, 2019

Even when they’re weird.

Ok Costco, how am I supposed to sample this?🤔😳😆💩💩💩 pic.twitter.com/GtqDW7lkbV — SassySallyAnn🇨🇦 (@realsassysally) March 5, 2024

These shopping trips are not for the faint-hearted, that’s for sure.

Going to Costco requires mental preparation. The fact that I need to get gas AND groceries there today?? pic.twitter.com/FRJVv1eXQz — shan💕✨ (@somuchemphasis) March 4, 2024

God forbid you go there on a weekend, when everybody and their grandma’s there.

Why go to the gym when I can burn a thousand calories by trying to avoid the people I know at Costco. — Shae Aaron (@ShaeAaron) March 12, 2024

And parking is a nightmare!

Finding parking at Costco on Saturday afternoon is a whole new circle of hell — L|e|a|h (@Laydee_El) March 9, 2024

You’re the worst person you’ll ever be in the Costco parking lot — Tom Thakkar (@TomAThakkar) March 5, 2024

I wouldn’t wish the Costco parking lot on anyone — whatsername .・゜゜・ (@NinaFerrnandez) March 11, 2024

Sitting in your car eating in the Costco parking lot while people line up for your spot >>>>> — ˑ৳☈ꐕ⍢₦ˑ㋛ (@BarbaricBryan) March 10, 2024

The post-shopping food court trip is one of the best parts of every store visit.

I just went to Costco and bought 6 pounds of broccoli, 3 pounds of blueberries and a giant thing of protein powder. Then I went to the food court and ate 2 slices of pizza and a giant cookie 😂 I’m living my best balanced life and I love it 💖🍕🍪🥦 — 💙🥦 Broccoli Guy 🥦💙 (@PNWBroccoliGuy) March 12, 2024

Those cheap and yummy hot dogs are no joke.

buy 666666666 costco glizzies (i did the math) https://t.co/RhcrkYTTpY — grant🪐 (@svdden_grant) March 13, 2024

my girl walking me out of costco after i ate 6 hot dogs pic.twitter.com/RmHgkEkg1j — Chris (@citehchris) February 12, 2024

And the loss-leading rotisserie chicken? Delicious, nutritious, and affordable.

Celebrating women’s day by eating a Costco rotisserie chicken for breakfast at 2pm — Rice Spice (@legendaryjinxxx) March 8, 2024

if humans had healing items costco rotisserie chicken putting you at full hp — gryph . (@faunaswag) January 22, 2024

It has its own set of fans.

this is a costco rotisserie chicken stan account 😍 — Kaleb (@KalebKevins) January 21, 2024

I would sell my soul for a Costco rotisserie chicken — Bam! (@theotherbam) March 6, 2024

I hear the Costco rotisserie chicken counter calling — Dreem Guru (@BasedWorldSk8) January 26, 2024

And it smells like a dream.

There isn’t a Costco rotisserie chicken-scented candle and that’s a missed opportunity — LL Gabagool Jay (@JayTorch1031) January 16, 2024

(Extra points if you make stock out of it!)

2 days and 2 Costco rotisserie chickens later and I have ACTUAL liquid gold 😍⚜️💖 pic.twitter.com/0Q7Z4XmJ1s — Tradwife Barbie (@SupermomShayla) March 9, 2024

The food here is so legendary that people have named their pets after it.

I need someone to adopt A Costco Hotdog immediately pic.twitter.com/DKBrJWvatY — Celisa Calacal (@celisa_mia) August 20, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CostClowder (@shoomstagram)

Big things? Costco has them.

Costco has a 27-pound bucket of Mac and cheese! pic.twitter.com/5YWyPIhDWq — QENNY is hurkle-durkling (@AKBrews) March 11, 2024

Seriously, there are massive items that have even made the news for how big they are.

The family-size multipacks are a real commitment.

Buying something from Costco isn’t a ‘purchase’, it’s a commitment. You are saying, “this is the bar soap that I will use for the next two years” — Critter (@BecomingCritter) March 6, 2024

And you end up buying SO. MUCH. STUFF.

I have 24 extra toothbrushes in the house for just Jordan and I because I don’t know how to control myself shopping at Costco 🙄😂 — Barry (@Mawissaaaa) September 13, 2019

somebody take my dad’s costco card cuz this man just came home with 240 eggs — miss divine (@xshanghaibarbie) October 6, 2021

(On a separate note, someone must stop Costco dads???)

someone needs to take away my dad’s costco membership. he just bought 8 pounds of granola & 42 sponges. — 𝕒𝕝 (@AlexxWeaverr) November 26, 2017

You might go in to restock some toilet paper and come out with a second mortgage.

The amount that I just spent at the Costco…I want to throw up — Sherrrrii (@RiRiR0ckz) March 13, 2024

Filling up those carts is painfully easy, so giving yourself a little disciplinary talk in the car beforehand goes a long way.

I decided the most expensive vehicle to operate is the Costco shopping cart? — Suzan 🎶 (@ForbesSuzan) March 12, 2024

We got a Costco membership and I literally cannot control myself in there — lex (@elderemo_mama) June 4, 2020

I spent too much at Costco someone take away my debit card — a years worth of peanuts (@savanacroy) March 9, 2024

After my costco trip today I pledge to myself to not look at the clothes section anymore. I can’t control myself. pic.twitter.com/DSSOt7SDNl — Alex (@dontbeaheaux) December 28, 2020

You might be humbled at the exit regardless of how much you shop. 🤷‍♀️

The folks checking receipts at Costco https://t.co/5R4MLOtoCl — miss. (@honeeycrisp) March 13, 2024

