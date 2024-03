Ramadan 2024: The longest and shortest fasting hours in major Canadian cities

On Sunday evening, Muslims in Canada marked the beginning of Ramadan 2024.

The ninth month of the moon-based Islamic calendar is considered holy. Many Muslims worldwide fast from dawn to dusk — not eating or drinking anything (yes, even water) during that time — and focus on prayer, forgiveness, kindness, community, and charity.

Those fasting wake up just before dusk for “suhoor” or “sehri” (the term changes based on your language). This is an energizing meal meant to help you power the day.

Hearty grains and cereals, fatty foods, and carb-heavy dishes are common choices across cultures. Drinking water or eating water-rich foods like yogurt and fresh fruits is highly encouraged to avoid dehydration during the day.

Ramadan 2024 began at the cusp of winter and spring in the True North. Following Daylight Saving Time changes, Canadians adjusted their clocks to spring forward on Sunday.

The dawn-to-dusk model means fasting times vary globally and change with the seasons.

Nordic/Icelandic countries generally have very extensive fasting spans. Per Islamicfinder.org, the last fast of Ramadan 2024 in Nuuk, Greenland, will span 17 hours and 21 minutes!

Here are the longest and shortest fasts in major Canadian cities according to Islamic Relief Canada’s Ramadan 2024 forecast. Timings may vary slightly between different Islamic sects.

Vancouver, BC

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:07 am – 7:11 pm (13 hours and four minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:59 am – 7:56 pm (14 hours and 57 minutes)

Victoria, BC

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:09 am – 7:13 pm (13 hours and four minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:02 am – 7:56 pm (14 hours and 54 minutes)

Surrey, BC

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:05 am – 7:10 pm (13 hours and 51 minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:57 am – 7:54 pm (13 hours and 57 minutes)

Toronto, Ontario

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:19 am – 7:19 pm (13 hours)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:22 am – 7:54 pm (14 hours and 32 minutes)

Ottawa, Ontario

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:02 am – 7:03 pm (13 hours and one minute)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:02 am – 7:41 pm (14 hours and 39 minutes)

Hamilton, Ontario

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:21 am – 7:21 pm (13 hours)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:25 am – 7:55 pm (14 hours and 30 minutes)

Calgary, Alberta

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:26 am – 7:36 pm (13 hours and 10 minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:13 am – 8:24 pm (15 hours and 11 minutes)

Edmonton, Alberta

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:19 am – 7:33 pm (13 hours and 14 minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:58 am – 8:26 pm (15 hours and 28 minutes)

Fort McMurray, Alberta

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:19 am – 7:33 pm (13 hours and 14 minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:32 am – 8:24 pm (15 hours and 52 minutes)

Montreal, Quebec

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 5:53 am – 6:55 pm (13 hours and two minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:54 – 7:33 pm (14 hours and 39 minutes)

Quebec City, Quebec

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 5:43 am – 6:45 pm (13 hours and two minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:40 – 7:25 pm (14 hours and 39 minutes)

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:11 am – 7:16 pm (13 hours and five minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:13 am – 7:52 pm (14 hours and 45 minutes)

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 6:20 am – 7:29 pm (13 hours and nine minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 5:10 am – 8:15 pm (15 hours and five minutes)

Regina, Saskatchewan

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 5:49 am – 6:58 pm (13 hours and nine minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:37 am – 7:45 pm (15 hours and eight minutes)

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Shortest fast: Monday, March 11 — 5:54 am – 7:05 pm (13 hours and 11 minutes)

Longest fast: Tuesday, April 9 — 4:38 am – 7:56 pm (15 hours and 19 minutes minutes)

To keep up with fasting times in your city, visit this website.