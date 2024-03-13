One Canadian TikToker has viewers amused and perhaps a little confused after going to a store to compare the price of cottage cheese to a snow shovel.

Nathan Eggie, who lives in Alberta, shared a video where he films himself going to a store. The 15-second clip captioned “Nothing makes sense #wtf #canada #overpriced” currently has over 143,000 views.

“You want to know what’s crazy? The price of a shovel, right?” he asks, pointing the camera at a display of blue snow shovels priced at $7.44 and $9.94. He then heads to the dairy section and shows viewers a container of Dairyland cottage cheese for $8.99.

“Then you got the price of cottage cheese,” he said, shaking his head. “Canada.”

Perhaps echoing most viewers’ reactions, one person commented, “I can’t tell if the shovel is too cheap or if the cheese is too expensive.” To which someone responded, “Cheese is too expensive.”

One viewer stated, “For years, cottage cheese has been a staple on my grocery list. The large container has almost doubled in the last two years.”

Another said, “Making lasagna is no joke these days.”

Fed up with the cost of food in Canada, one commenter wrote, “Looks like I’m going to have to start eating shovels.”

Someone else asked, “Anyone have any good shovel recipes?”

But as someone pointed out, “I can’t shovel my sidewalk with cottage cheese, though.”

Canadians continue to feel the pinch when it comes to the cost of groceries, and the situation is only going to get worse.

According to estimates from Canada’s Food Price Report 2024, the cost of overall food prices in the country will increase by 2.5% to 4.5%.

This means the average Canadian family of four is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food in 2024, an increase of up to $701.79 from 2023.

With files from Isabelle Docto