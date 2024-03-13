Loblaw is testing receipt scanners at store exits and Canadians are outraged

Loblaw is testing receipt scanners at some of its stores, and Canadians are not impressed.

A spokesperson for the grocery giant told Daily Hive that it’s looking into implementing receipt scanners to combat theft at its stores.

The scanner was first spotted by a RedFlagDeals user who shared a photo on the coupon website’s forum last month.

“The Superstore in Oakville has gone one step further, and you now need to scan your receipt to leave the self-checkout area,” they wrote. “All for our convenience, I’m sure!”

While shoplifting on an individual level has become more pervasive due to skyrocketing grocery prices, Loblaw is suggesting that organized crime is the main perpetrator of thefts at its stores.

“Organized retail crime across the entire industry is a very serious issue, and has only gotten worse. It’s having an impact on prices and safety,” stated the spokesperson.

“To protect customers and colleagues, we’re always looking at different ways to stop this theft.”

The company says it’s piloting these receipt scanners as a part of these efforts. For now, it’s a small trial in four stores in southern Ontario “to determine effectiveness.”

So, how does it work? Shoppers paying through self-checkout must scan their receipts on the device to confirm that they paid for their groceries. A successful scan will open a metal gate that lets the customer leave.

Daily Hive asked what would happen if a customer refused to scan their receipt but received no answer from Loblaw.

Canadians are sharing their outrage online.

“It’s almost comical how incredibly bad ⁦[Loblaw] treats their customers. Time to boycott Loblaws. I already have,” posted one X user.

“Loblaws says ‘organized crime’ driving up theft at grocery stores. They got that right. A few people control the vast majority of groceries in Canada. Now that’s the very definition of organized crime,” added another.

This is just one of many moves Loblaw has made that has infuriated Canadians in the past few months.

In addition to countless Canadians spotting outrageous food prices and blasting the company on social media, it has also received backlash for trying to eliminate its 50% discount on expired items.

This isn’t the grocery giant’s first attempt to implement store receipt checks. Last June, a Loblaws in Ottawa began asking customers to show proof of payment before exiting, which also drew ire from shoppers.

With all of the backlash it’s already receiving, we’ll see if the receipt scanner trial takes off. In the meantime, Loblaw says it welcomes its customers’ input.

“We are working hard to balance a need for enhanced security while at the same time preserving a welcoming and convenient customer experience,” said the spokesperson.