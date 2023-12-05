Heading to the grocery store in the lead-up to the holidays can be chaotic, to say the least.

However, one Costco employee at an Edmonton store has gone viral on TikTok for having a unique way of controlling the crowds, and it’s both hilarious and very smart.

In a video posted on TikTok by daryl.real.life, the Costco employee at the Winterburn store is seen directing the flow of carts by the checkouts like it’s an airport, complete with traffic control wands.

You might also like: More fruit products have been recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon

Edmonton pizza shop ordered closed due to mouldy garlic, soiled laundry, "heavy infestation of rodents"

People on TikTok found the move very funny but also praised it as “genius,” and we have to agree.

“It’s hilarious but genius…. My Costco is pure chaos, we need that man,” one TikTok user responded.

“Someone get that man a helmet and some aviators,” another said, likening the video to something straight out of Top Gun.

“Ok but can this be implemented nationwide,” another person asked.

Others highlighted the need for some more permanent measures to help control the flow of people at the big-box store.

“Traffic lights upcoming soon,” one person joked.

Honestly, it’s not a bad idea!