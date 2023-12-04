More fruit products have been recalled due to salmonella outbreak

Several prepackaged fruit products are being recalled in Canada due to a salmonella outbreak that has been linked to cantaloupes.

Health authorities have issued additional recall notices for products containing cantaloupe across Canada due to possible salmonella contamination.

Among those products being recalled are prepackaged mixed melon chunks sold in Manitoba.

Fruit platters, fruit salads and cantaloupe chunks by the Frankly Fresh Salads brand and Fresh St. Market cantaloupe chunks and fruit salads are also being recalled in BC.

Recalls were issued for Machilita and Rudy brand cantaloupes last month after an inspection by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found they are likely to be the source of the outbreak.

Further recalls were issued for products sold across Canada that use the recalled cantaloupes as well as produce items that have been processed alongside them, including honeydew, pineapple, watermelon and fruit trays.

So far, 66 cases of salmonella have been reported, 19 people have been hospitalized, and one person has died.

Individuals affected by the outbreak live in the following provinces: British Columbia (13), Ontario (13), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (1), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2).

Recalled products were distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and potentially in other provinces and territories.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has warned people not to eat, serve, sell, or distribute Machilita and Rudy brand cantaloupes or any products made with them.