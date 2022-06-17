Corey Hirsch gone from Sportsnet 650 as Canucks colour commentator

Sportsnet 650 will need to find a new colour commentator for its Vancouver Canucks radio broadcasts.

Corey Hirsch has announced that he is no longer with the all-sports radio station and will be focusing on mental health initiatives going forward.

The 49-year-old former Canucks goalie was hired by Sportsnet 650 nearly five years ago when the radio station first launched in Vancouver. He was paired with play-by-play man Brendan Batchelor on Canucks radio broadcasts and subbed in briefly on Sportsnet’s television broadcast last season when John Garrett was out due to COVID protocols.

“Corey is one of the strongest people I know, and we’ll sorely miss him,” Batchelor said of his former broadcast partner. “He’s changing lives and making a difference every day as a tremendous mental health advocate, and I know he will continue to do so.”

Hirsch first opened up publicly about his struggles with mental health in 2017 and has been a mental health advocate ever since. He hosts a podcast about “sports, mental health, and life” through The Players’ Tribune called “Blindsided” with psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh. A wellness ambassador with ICBA, Hirsch also has a book coming out in October called “The Save of My Life: My Journey Out of the Dark.”

Sportsnet’s Canucks radio broadcast rights were set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, but the station and the team extended its agreement “for the foreseeable future” back in February.

Chris Brumwell let go by the Canucks

One of the most senior members of Canucks Sports and Entertainment, Chris Brumwell has been let go as part of “restructuring” of the senior leadership team.

The vice president of communications, community engagement, and social impact, Brumwell worked for the organization from 1995 to 2005, and then again from 2013 to 2022.

“For a total of 18 years, I lived out my dream of working for the Vancouver Canucks,” Brumwell said in a Friday morning email.

“I leave [Canucks Sports and Entertainment] with many close friendships, unforgettable experiences, and full of gratitude. I’ve been lucky enough to be part of so many amazing moments in Canucks history and to contribute to an organization that makes such a difference in the community.”

Brumwell first joined the organization with a job with the Vancouver Grizzlies in 1995 and later moved on to the Canucks. He left in 2005 to work as the director of communications and media relations with VANOC, the non-profit organizing committee for the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. He returned to the Canucks in 2013, after brief stints with BC Hydro and Lululemon.