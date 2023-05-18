Targeted shooting in Coquitlam leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening near a shopping complex.

Police say officers responded around 7:30 pm to David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road to find a man who was severely injured after a shooting. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“This area was highly populated at the time of the shooting which is very concerning,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins with Coquitlam RCMP said.

Police believe the incident was targeted and say a suspect fled in a silver or grey four-door sedan.

About 20 minutes later, a similar vehicle was found on fire at Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard. Police believe it was the suspect’s vehicle.

Now, police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle or its driver to contact investigators.

“If you have dash-cam or cellphone video from the area or surrounding streets and alleyways of the shooting or vehicle fire between 7:15 pm and 8:15 pm to please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550,” Hodgins said.

The file number associated with the investigation is 2023-12269.