"Mass car-keying" at Coquitlam dealership sparks hunt for suspect

Mounties are searching for a suspect who allegedly caused half a million dollars of damage at two car dealerships in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam — and it sounds straight out of a Carrie Underwood song.

Police say a woman went on a vandalism spree between January and April, damaging close to 400 vehicles at the Journey Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram dealership on Dominion Avenue and the Journey Approved dealership on Lougheed Highway.

Mounties characterize what happened as a “mass car-keying” incident.

Police got three separate reports about the vandalism and after looking at video surveillance believe a lone suspect is behind them.

The suspect is described as a white woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair and a “heavy build.” At the time, police say the suspect was wearing glasses, gloves, a toque, and a surgical mask.