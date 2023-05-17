Several streets closed after wild police chase in New West (VIDEO)

Some main streets of New West have been closed, possibly due to a wild police chase.

A video that surfaced on Twitter that was also shared privately with Daily Hive shows the police chase going through a part of New West where heavy construction has been taking place for the past several months.

buddy of mine has front row seats to something *exciting* going on in Uptown #newwest right now….. pic.twitter.com/JvIpEOcTcz — Kevin (@604kev) May 17, 2023

The video looks to be taken from an apartment nearby and shows a red and white car travelling down 6th Street towards Greenway. The car tries to make a left before several police vehicles expertly surround and corner the vehicle.

Police officers then swarm the car, pulling someone out of the driver’s seat.

In a tweet, the New West Police Department said 6th Street is closed from Princess to Hamilton and Seventh Avenue from 5th Street to Eighth Street.

Police have also warned the public to avoid the area and thanked the public for its patience.

Due to a police incident 6th Street is closed from Princess to Hamilton. Seventh Avenue is also closed from 5th Street to Eighth Street. Please avoid the area and thank you for your patience. #NewWest @news1130traffic pic.twitter.com/Sgvqozwcs2 — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) May 17, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to New West Police for more information.