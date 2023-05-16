Several neighbours called 911 when they heard a woman screaming for help in a New Westminster apartment courtyard last week.

Police say officers arrived on-scene to find the woman suffering from injuries consistent with a bladed weapon attack. She was given first aid by paramedics before being transported to hospital.

New Westminster police said her injuries were “significant” but not life-threatening.

The violence broke out just before 11:30 am on May 11 in the downtown area, however, police did not provide an exact address.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other, and say there’s no risk to the public.

Officers couldn’t find the suspect that day but did arrest a suspect on May 15. Charges for assault with a weapon are being recommended, officers said.

“Understandably, residents nearby may have been upset by what occurred. We’d like witnesses to know the Victim Assistance Unit is here to support them if they feel they’d benefit from their expertise,” Sgt. Andrew Leave said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-525-5411. The victim assistance unit can be reached at 604-529-2525.