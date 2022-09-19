For most people, a trip to the grocery store means nothing more than partaking in a rather mundane, day-to-day errand.

At its worst, grocery shopping is a chore; at its best, it’s a way to get inspired for new meals to cook and new foods to try.

But sometimes, exciting food experiences come in the places where you least expect it.

Right now, that place is Save-On-Foods’ new location at Coquitlam’s Sunwood Square Mall.

This new Save-On location not only has a full wine department (making it one of only 22 of the chain’s BC locations with this service), boasting a huge selection of BC VQA wines and more than 1,300 varieties from more than 180 wineries, but it also has a few other, unexpected amenities you don’t often find in a standard grocery store.

Step into this new store and alongside the rows of cereal boxes and bottles of olive oil you’ll find a pizza station, a grilling station (where chefs will grill a steak for you, right then and there), a fresh-pressed juice bar, as well as a sushi and build-your-own poké bowl station.

This innovative new concept is by far the most unique of Save-On’s locations, offering customers more than a standard grocery shopping experience.

The store also has an artisan bakery (featuring pastries and other sweets), a full-service cheese counter, an oyster bar, and a popcorn station.

A Save-On representative tells Dished that with this location, it aims to bring customers “a fresh new grocery experience” where experts throughout the store will be on hand to offer demonstrations and offer advice to show you how to “prepare amazing meals” at home.

Save-On-Foods Sunwood, which opened its doors on September 1, really is a one-stop shop for all things food-related – call us surprised but eager to check it out.

Save-On-Foods – Coquitlam Sunwood Square Mall

Address: 100-3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam