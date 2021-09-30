Coquitlam RCMP are looking for an at-risk patient at large

Police in Metro Vancouver are asking the public for help in locating a patient who they say is unlawfully at large.

Dwight Travis Wells didn’t come back to the Brookside Rehabilitation Centre at 2601 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam when he was expected and was reported overdue in the early hours of September 28.

Now, Wells is wanted on a Mental Health Act Warrant. Coquitlam RCMP say he’s described as being an Indigenous 29-year-old, six feet tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

Because the patient might behave in a “in a way that presents a risk to himself for the public,” shared Staff Sargent Paul Vadik with Coquitlam RCMP, police ask that you call 911 if you see him and to not approach him.

Anyone with information where Wells might be is asked to reach Coquitlam RCMP on their non-emergency line at at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-26881.