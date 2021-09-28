"Stay inside": Squamish RCMP warning of unfolding police incident

Mounties in Squamish are warning about a police incident involving a report of a man with a gun near Diamond Road and Diamond Head and are warning people to stay inside.

The area of interest is in the Garibaldi Estates neighbourhood and police say there is no risk to the public outside of that area.

This started unfolding around 4 pm Tuesday afternoon. Squamish RCMP said on Twitter that they were dealing with an incident and were asking people to stay away from the area and avoid posting pictures in the area.

The possible suspect has been described as having a rifle. Mounties say he is darker skinned in his 40s with a slim/medium build. He is said to be wearing a dark jacket and pants.

This started unfolding around 4 pm Tuesday afternoon.

