Coquitlam mayor nearly doored in frightening cycling video

Mar 22 2024, 4:55 pm
Richard Stewart/Facebook

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart’s bike ride nearly turned deadly this week when a driver opened his door without looking.

Stewart captured the whole thing on video and spoke out about the issue of dooring, which can lead to serious injury and death for cyclists.

“I almost lost my head this morning,” Stewart shared on Facebook Thursday.

He was biking past at transport truck stopped on the side of the road when the driver opened his door without looking and tried to step out as Stewart was passing.

“Woah! Jesus,” Stewart yells as he swerves to avoid the door.

The driver apparently apologized, saying he didn’t see Stewart, although the mayor was wearing high-visibility cycling gear.

“One of the most-pervasive and serious risks facing cyclists — dooring — is strictly prohibited under the MVA, S.203. And it’s not very polite either,” Stewart said.

BC increased penalties for dooring (anyone opening the door of a parked car when it is not safe) to $368 in September 2020.

The provincial government advises drivers to reach across their body to open the door with their opposite hand. This makes it more likely they’ll swivel their head and see a cyclist approaching.

Daily Hive has reached out to Gordon Food Service about the incident but has not yet heard back.

