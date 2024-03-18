"Fighting for his life": BC cyclist in coma after contracting rare flesh-eating disease

A 41-year-old man from Metro Vancouver is “fighting for his life” after he developed a life-threatening infection while on a cycling trip in the US, his friends said.

Tara Rosenberg said they were cycling with Ryan Busto in San Diego, California when their friend developed a “severe saddle sore,” which became a rare bacterial infection known as necrotizing fasciitis.

HealthLinkBC states this infection is commonly known as a “flesh-eating disease” which spreads quickly through the tissue surrounding the muscles.

“Within 36 hours he was fighting for his life. I have never heard of such a rare thing and am completely shattered,” Rosenberg wrote on Facebook.

In some cases of necrotizing fasciitis, death can occur within 12 to 24 hours.

“Necrotizing fasciitis may start from an infection in a minor cut or bruise,” HealthLinkBC’s site reads, and adds “Necrotizing fasciitis kills about one in four people infected with it.”

In a GoFundMe fundraising money for Busto, Rosenberg said her friend is currently in an induced coma at a San Diego hospital where he’s moved from life support to an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

Busto is a helicopter maintenance engineer at HeliJet, a husband, and father to two daughters.

Rosenberg said Busto had been training daily for the cycling trip and aspired to race this year.

“During the rides he would be the first person to jump in the front and protect his teammates from the wind,” he said. “He loves to ride and does it with the biggest smile.”

Several friends of the local known for his wide smile, positivity, and delicious cooking have since posted online their support and thoughts amid Busto’s recovery.





While hopeful for Busto’s recovery, Rosenberg said, “The road ahead is uncertain.”

“Ryan’s medical bills and the extended leave from work may far exceed what his insurance can cover. In these challenging times we reach out to collectively support the Busto Family on this journey and see Ryan’s return home to rejoin his wife and daughters,” Rosenberg added.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has collected more than $105,000 for the Busto family. Rosenberg aims to raise $500,000 for her friend.