Coquitlam man fatally shot moments after getting out of car

Coquitlam RCMP has revealed more details about the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting over the Canada Day long weekend.

Mounties say the 25-year-old victim, Karnvir Singh Garcha, had just been dropped off in the 500-block of Foster Avenue moments before he was shot on July 2. Police want to know what Garcha was doing leading up to the shooting — and who was driving the car he rode in.

The force has released the identity of the shooting victim and his photo in an effort to advance the investigation.

“We are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Mr. Garcha in the days leading up to the shooting, including the driver of the vehicle that dropped him off,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

Police are canvassing the area and looking for dashcam footage. They’re asking anyone with video on Foster Avenue between North Road and Blue Mountain Street from 7 to 9 pm on July 2 to get in touch.

IHIT can be reached at 1-877-551-4448 or at [email protected].