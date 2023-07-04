Vancouver police urge groping victim to come forward in serial assault case

A serial sexual assault investigation in Vancouver has led to an appeal from investigators for one of the victims to come forward, after they claim she was groped by a stranger a few months ago but did not report it.

Vancouver police say the appeal stems from a series of gropings in the city in April. A stranger, described as a man, was walking on West Georgia Street and is alleged to have assaulted several people.

At the time, police said four women came forward with reports of being groped while walking in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena over two days. A 25-year-old suspect was later arrested.

However, on Tuesday, police revealed they are searching for another person in this investigation.

Detectives within the Sex Crimes unit found a video showing another woman being assaulted and the woman in that video allegedly did not report it to police. They are appealing for her to come forward.

“We believe she was walking near West Georgia and Beatty Street around 9:30 pm on April 27 when she was assaulted,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release Tuesday.

“Choosing to report a sexual assault is a personal decision. If this person comes forward, they’ll be able to speak confidentially with investigators and have access to services for victims of crime.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact VPD’s Sex Crimes unit at 604-717-0602.