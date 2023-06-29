NewsCrime

Man in Burnaby dead after home invasion and another victim injured: IHIT

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 29 2023, 6:15 pm
Man in Burnaby dead after home invasion and another victim injured: IHIT
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

One man is dead and a woman is injured after reports of a home invasion in Burnaby, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says.

According to IHIT, it responded to reports of an incident at a residence near Canada Way and 17th Avenue around 7 am Thursday, which is now being investigated as a homicide. 

One man died and a second victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say. 

IHIT adds it believes the incident is targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.