Man in Burnaby dead after home invasion and another victim injured: IHIT

One man is dead and a woman is injured after reports of a home invasion in Burnaby, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says.

According to IHIT, it responded to reports of an incident at a residence near Canada Way and 17th Avenue around 7 am Thursday, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

One man died and a second victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

IHIT adds it believes the incident is targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Info Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].