It’s a scene that looks straight out of Grand Theft Auto, as a video has emerged of base jumpers launching off of a rooftop, landing near a Coquitlam mall.

A video emerged from TikTok user @ghxstcouver on Friday afternoon, showing the wild scene taking place.

Coquitlam RCMP is investigating the incident that transpired on Friday, June 30, just after midnight.

The TikTok video suggests that the base jumpers landed in the parking lot of Cariboo Centre, on 435 North Road.

The video caption calls it a “scene straight out of GTA” due to being able to do that activity in the latest Grand Theft Auto video game.

Coquitlam RCMP told Daily Hive that the people involved in the incident base jumped off the 35th floor of a building near Austin Avenue and North Road in Coquitlam.

A statement from RCMP added that the file is under investigation and that police are still trying to figure out the identities of the people involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”