Permanent Coquihalla repairs complete on two-year anniversary of BC floods

Two years after historic flooding levelled sections of the Coquihalla Highway and completely cut off Metro Vancouver from the rest of the province, the BC government has announced permanent repairs to the key highway are complete.

Highway 5 initially reopened with temporary repairs about a month after the flooding, with officials acknowledging at the time that permanent repairs could take years.

Now that repairs are complete, officials say the province has been recognized with an international construction award for the quick work to repair the infrastructure.

The permanent repair work involved more than half a million labour hours and 266 pieces of heavy equipment, and ended with 4,500 trees and shrubs planted.

Sections of the highway were completely washed away by mudslides during the record-setting atmospheric river in November 2021. Now, all bridges and damaged infrastructure have been repaired.