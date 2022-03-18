NewsVentureTechCanada

It's the end of the world: Google Maps down for many users

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 18 2022, 4:45 pm
It's the end of the world: Google Maps down for many users
BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

Call it a first-world problem, but Google Maps is not working for many users on Friday, March 18, causing confusion and navigation headaches.

People attempting to use the service saw blank spaces where a map was supposed to load when they tried to use Google Maps.

google map

Screenshot / Google Maps

Google has not yet provided an update on the service.

Daily Hive reached out to Google for more information, and a rep said that they were looking into the outage and would provide more details when available.

On social media, wayfinders were voicing their concerns over the outage.

DownDetector reported a huge spike in people reporting problems with Google services at around 9 am PST.

google maps

DownDetector

More to come…

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT