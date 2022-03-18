It's the end of the world: Google Maps down for many users

Call it a first-world problem, but Google Maps is not working for many users on Friday, March 18, causing confusion and navigation headaches.

People attempting to use the service saw blank spaces where a map was supposed to load when they tried to use Google Maps.

Google has not yet provided an update on the service.

Daily Hive reached out to Google for more information, and a rep said that they were looking into the outage and would provide more details when available.

On social media, wayfinders were voicing their concerns over the outage.

In the past hour we have learned that our navigation preferences are as follows:

1. Google Maps when it isn’t broken

2. Guess and check

3. Loading up Google Maps to see if it’s still broken

4. Asking someone

5. Apple Maps — Eric Skoglund (@eskoglund) March 18, 2022

Google maps is down.. Time to dust off ol’ reliable pic.twitter.com/zwuosRBGBZ — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@ElevatedNinja) March 18, 2022

We are so dependent on technology. Google Maps is down and I had to use my truck’s GPS to get directions to a place that I have been at least 20 times before. 😂😂😂 — Travis Nelson 🇨🇦 in 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇦 (@trnelson) March 18, 2022

DownDetector reported a huge spike in people reporting problems with Google services at around 9 am PST.

More to come…